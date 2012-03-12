BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler prepays $1.8 billion loan due May 2017
* Its subsidiary FCA US has prepaid its $1.8 billion term loan due May 24, 2017 in full
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 12 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Mriya Agro Holding PLC ------------------------ 12-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Ukraine
Primary SIC: General farms,
primarily crop
Mult. CUSIP6: 62476F
Mult. CUSIP6: 62476K
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Apr-2011 B/-- B/--
02-Nov-2010 B-/-- B-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Ukrainian farming company Mriya Agro Holding PLC is based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment, according to its criteria, of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."
Mriya's credit quality remains constrained by what we see as the company's aggressive expansion strategy and liquidity risks stemming from its substantial investment program, which requires external financing. Significant investment plans make the company's free cash flow generation structurally weak by absorbing its internally generated cash and requiring additional external financing.
* Its subsidiary FCA US has prepaid its $1.8 billion term loan due May 24, 2017 in full
CARACAS, Feb 24 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA said on Friday it expects an arbitration panel in Paris to reach a decision on its dispute with PetroSaudi Oil Services Ltd over an offshore drilling rig in the final months of this year.
* India shocked, some blame growing intolerance (Adds inmate transfer to Kansas, details on investigation, Garmin comments)