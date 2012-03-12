(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 12 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published special report that the Italian national government's fiscal adjustments and spending cuts for local and regional governments will force the local transportation sector (bus and metro) to increase tariffs by 20%. The sector's highly-rigid cost structure makes it difficult to manage cuts in subsidies by reducing the level of service. Lower resources will also delay the planned liberalisation of bus transport.

Fitch expects the sector to adjust its funding mix over the next years. It will have to increase tariffs by about 20% to offset cuts in subsidies of about EUR400m by 2014, equivalent to 5% of the sector's budget. Prices increases for urban tickets started in Bologna (up 20%), Milan (up 50%) and Naples (up 10%) while Turin and Rome have announced tariff increases in 2012. Market revenue will cover about 50% of costs by 2014 (from current 40%), a value closer to that of the European average.

Fitch does not believe that cuts in subsidies can predominantly be managed by reducing the level of service. The sector's cost structure is highly rigid - personnel accounts for 60% of costs - and heavily exposed to the volatility of fuel bills (15% of costs). After a 19% rise in 2011, fuel prices are expected to increase again by about 15% in 2012, mainly as a result of tax hikes on gasoline. Under Fitch's scenario, a reduction of 5% in service levels will only contribute to limiting cost growth to 1.5%, below the inflation rate of 2%-3% in 2012-2014.

Despite the revenue-raising and cost-cutting measures, Fitch expects the aggregated losses of the bus transportation sector will top EUR300m in 2014, from an average of about EUR100m in the past five years.

Lower subsidies and growing cost pressure will weigh on the planned liberalisation of bus transport. Although the aggregation of transportation companies should be promoted by the possibility that catchments areas for the assignment of transportation services are set at least at provincial level, Fitch believes that the related cost-efficiency measures will take time to show results. Only a growing awareness of the sector's financial needs could make further revenue-strengthening measures and/or higher subsidies acceptable. This would allow the loss-making sector to become profitable and therefore remunerate the invested capital.

The bus sector has a strong need for investment. The average age of the bus fleet reached 10 years in 2010, from nine years in 2005, significantly higher than France (eight), Germany (seven), Spain (six) and UK (six). To align the Italian average life of fleet to the European average, investment should total around EUR5bn over the next 10 years, equivalent to about EUR10 per inhabitant. As an alternative to private funding, the public sector could make these resources available through EUR600m multi-annual subsidies to underpin debt-funded investments in the near future. This would also act as a countercyclical measure in the current depressed economic environment.

In the local railway sector, the risk of cuts in public subsidies (70% of revenue) continues to weigh on the sector's investment plans. From 2013, subsidies will be replaced by a share of fuel excise but final resources will depend on progress in balancing national finances. Fitch expects public funds to remain close to about EUR2bn unless a deeper than expected recession in 2012-2013 exerts downward pressure on these funds. Under Fitch's downside scenario, EUR500m cuts in subsidies would force regions to increase ticket prices by 40% and operators to cut their three-year investment plans (EUR1bn) by 50%.

