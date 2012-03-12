(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 12 -
Overview
-- U.S.-registered Russian broadcaster CTC Media's operating performance
in the second half of 2011 was weaker than what we had expected and what was
necessary for an upgrade.
-- We are revising the outlook on CTC Media to stable from positive and
affirming our 'BB-' long-term, 'B' short-term, and 'ruAA-' national scale
ratings on the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of modest revenue growth
in 2012 in line with the market and maintenance of the current competitive
position.
Rating Action
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
U.S.-registered Russian broadcaster CTC Media Inc. to stable from positive. At
the same time, we affirmed the 'BB-' long-term and 'B' short-term corporate
credit ratings on CTC Media, as well as the 'ruAA-' Russia national scale
rating.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects CTC Media's weaker-than-anticipated performance
in the second half of 2011 and our revised base-case operating scenario for
2012.