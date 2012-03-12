(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based AR Airways Private Limited's (ARAPL) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BB-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed ARAPL's outstanding INR661.8m long-term bank loans at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'.

The ratings continue to be constrained by ARAPL's small scale of operations and sluggish growth, as illustrated by its revenue of INR528m in FY11 (financial year ending March) and INR490m in FY10 (FY09: INR439m). Also, ARAPL continues to post net losses (FY10-FY11: around INR30m) due to high depreciation and interest costs.

The ratings are also constrained by the expected decline in revenue in FY12 due to unfavourable market conditions and large debt servicing, amounting to around INR200m each year, due from FY12 onwards with an expected debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of around 0.9x in FY12 (FY11: 1.0x). The DSCR is likely to reduce slightly in the near-term, and ARAPL would require financial support from its founders or refinancing for debt servicing.

Although ARAPL's revenues have shown a sustained improvement over the last two years, its EBITDAR margins declined to 28.25% in FY11 after rising to 34.95% in FY10 (FY09: 25.97%) due to unfavourable market conditions. There was a slight increase in its financial leverage in FY11, with the adjusted net debt/ EBITDAR of 4.92x, after improving significantly to 4.83x in FY10 from 7.13x in FY09.

ARAPL is also facing high debtor days (around 60 days), with about 50% of debtors being older than six months at end-January 2012. However, average days of receivables reduced to around 60 in FY11 from past year's level of around 68. Furthermore, the private air charter industry is capital intensive, highly volatile, linked to economic activity and highly competitive. Also, large corporate groups have their own aircrafts.

The ratings continue to be supported by ARAPL's long-term agreements with its corporate customers, under which the company has received a significant amount of advance money against its commitment to provide a particular number of flying hours annually.

Positive rating action may result from improvements in the scale of business and higher EBITDAR margins leading to DSCR exceeding 1.05x on a sustained basis. Conversely, any significant increase in refinancing risk leading to a reduction in DSCR and/ or debt-led capex and /or a decline in EBITDAR leading to deterioration of the adjusted net debt/EBITDAR could be negative for the ratings.

ARAPL is an air charter service company, which offers fee-based air charter services to corporate, political parties, state governments among others. The company has a fleet of seven aircrafts out of which six are owned, and operates under the brand name 'Club One Air'. The company's main operating expenses include fuel expenses, maintenance expenses, and airport & landing charges.