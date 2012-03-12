(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Mukunda Dairy Products Private Limited (Mukunda) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this rating commentary.

The ratings reflect Mukunda's exposure to the volatility of raw material prices, its limited pricing power, its working capital-intensive business model and intense competition.

The ratings also factor in the decade-long experience of Mukunda's sponsors in the domestic dairy industry. They further take into account its strong milk procurement base, large customer base, moderate profit contribution from its tie-up with Reliance Dairy, and an established presence in its core markets, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

The ratings may be upgraded if net leverage is below 3.0x on a sustained basis. Conversely, the ratings may be downgraded if net leverage from FY13 rises above 4.5x on a sustained basis.

Mukunda is based in Hyderabad and has a processing capacity of 400,000 litres per day. It has 10 chilling centres and a processing centre each in Hyderabad and Bangalore. Mukunda processes liquid milk and sells under the brand name 'Mukunda' in its core markets. For the financial year ended March 2011, it reported revenue of INR873m (FY10: INR818m) with an EBIDTA of INR36m (INR34m) with an EBIDTA margin of 4.1% (4.2%). Mukunda had a net leverage of 3.76x (3.1x) and interest cover of 2.39x (2.26x) for the same period.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Mukunda's bank facilities as follows:

- INR80m of fund-based working capital limits: assigned 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- Proposed INR20m of fund-based working capital limits: assigned 'Fitch BB+(ind)(exp)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)(exp)'