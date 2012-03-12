(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's TSS Projects and Industries Pvt Ltd (TSS) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the rating commentary.

The ratings are constrained by TSS's high concentration risk as 82% of revenues come from a single customer, its working capital-intensive business model, and high financial leverage (FY11 (year end March): 4.29x, FY10: 5.46x). Further, all TSS's contracts are fixed-price, exposing the company to raw material price volatility; raw materials account for around 70% of its cost.

The ratings also reflect the experience of TSS's founders of more than 10 years in the domestic engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) industry, the company's growing revenue at a CAGR of 35% for the last three years to INR754.8m in FY11, and a moderate order book of INR1.73bn (2.2x of FY11 revenues), comprising INR1.39bn of EPC contracts and a INR342m trading supplies contract.

The ratings may be downgraded if debt/EBIDTA exceeds 5.25x on a sustained basis due to a fall in margins or lengthening of its working capital cycle. The ratings may be upgraded if revenue growth, together with improvement in margins and its working capital cycle, leads to debt/EBIDTA improving below 3.5x.

TSS is a Hyderabad-based turnkey services provider for industrial projects in Saudi Arabia and Iran, and also trades sodium methodoxide and other goods. In FY11, its EBIDTA margin was 10.37% (FY10: 8.73%) and interest coverage was 2.59x (FY10: 3.2x). Its net working capital cycle was 216 days in FY11.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to TSS's bank facilities as follows.

- INR270m fund-based working capital limits: assigned 'Fitch BB-(ind)'/'Fitch A4+ind)'

- INR80m non-fund based working capital limits: assigned 'Fitch A4+(ind)'