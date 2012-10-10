Banks fight for $40 mln fee pot in advising on Vodafone India merger
* Selected banks could end up sharing $40 mln in advisory fee
Oct 10 QIIB Sukuk Funding Limited & Qatar International Islamic Bank
* Moody's assigned a provisional (P)A3 debt rating (outlook stable) to the upcoming Trust Certificate Issuance of QIIB Sukuk Funding Limited ("the Issuer"), which is established in the Cayman Islands. The issuance size is expected to be around USD 500 million.
* Selected banks could end up sharing $40 mln in advisory fee
* Says PRA Health Sciences Inc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited have agreed to a new partnership to expand their global relationship initially disclosed in September 2016 to include Japan
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei share average rose near six-week highs touched earlier in the week on Wednesday, as shares of insurers soared after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen boosted U.S. and global bond yields.