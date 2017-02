SE Asia Stocks-Lower; Trump's tirade on China weighs

By Rushil Dutta Feb 24 Southeast Asian stock markets, except Indonesia, closed lower on Friday, with investor sentiment in export-reliant Asian economies jittery as U.S. President Donald Trump again accused China of being a currency manipulator. In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Trump called China the "grand champions" of currency manipulation, hours after his new Treasury Secretary promised a more methodical approach to analysing Beijing's foreign exchange practice