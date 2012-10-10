Through ongoing large top-up payments, the company kept its pension deficit approximately stable at EUR0.6 billion as of the end of June 2012, compared with EUR0.5 billion at year-end 2011 (EUR1 billion at year-end 2010), despite lower discount rates having increased the pension obligation. We also believe Akzo had gross pension obligations of EUR15.5 billion at year-end 2011, offset by EUR14.6 billion in low-risk pension assets (with only 15% invested in equities). On the other hand, we believe the company's historically average credit metrics have strengthened substantially, following the disposal of its National Starch division, a drop in its pension deficit in 2010, and yearly pension top-up payments. The company's financial risk profile is also supported by our view that Akzo's generation of funds from operations (FFO) is recurring and free cash flow potential is strong.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case assessment, we anticipate that Akzo's reported revenues will exceed EUR16.5 billion in 2012, from EUR15.7 billion in 2011, based on strong pricing trends but softer volumes across all three divisions. We believe Akzo will report more than EUR1.9 billion in 2012 EBITDA (before special charges and benefits, according to the company), compared with EUR1.8 billion in 2011. After satisfactory first-half 2012 EBITDA of EUR1 billion, we expect a weaker second half, owing to the uncertain macroeconomic environment, including reduced raw material cost pressure and further softening in demand, especially in the decorative paints segment.

Furthermore, Akzo expects the targeted benefits of EUR500 million EBITDA from its recently announced performance improvement program to be realized only in 2014, while incremental costs will likely amount to EUR425 million over 2012-2014. In the first half of 2012, the program delivered a EUR65 million benefit; and according to the management, a total of EUR200 million in benefits should result for full-year 2012.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Under our base-case scenario, we forecast that Akzo's Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO to net debt will stand at around 35% at year-end 2012, compared with around 40% in the last 12 months ended June 2012, and 40% in 2011.

For 2012, we anticipate adjusted FFO of more than EUR1 billion to comfortably exceed adjusted capital spending of EUR800 million to EUR850 million. We expect the company's medium-term free cash flow, excluding the impact of ongoing large pension top-up payments, to be about EUR0.4 billion per year. A major part of this will be absorbed by the company's EUR0.3 billion dividend payment (including to minority shareholders), although this is somewhat mitigated by a stock dividend component at the option of the shareholders.

Liquidity

The 'A-2' short-term rating reflects our view of the company's "strong" liquidity profile as per our criteria. We forecast liquidity sources exceeding liquidity needs by more than 1.5x over the 12 months started June 30, 2012.

Liquidity sources as of June 30, 2012, comprise:

-- Reported cash of EUR1.3 billion. We treat EUR0.4 billion of this as tied to operations, given the company's seasonality and restricted cash.

-- EUR1.8 billion in credit facilities, which are not subject to any financial covenants and were reported as undrawn on this date. Akzo in September completed an extension of EUR1.735 billion to 2017, while the remainder matures in 2016.

-- Positive free cash flow--before dividends and after EUR0.9 billion in capital expenditures--of EUR0.3 billion. This should, however, be largely consumed by the company's EUR0.3 billion pension top-up funding.

In addition, on July 20, 2012, Akzo announced a 2.625% EUR750 million bond with a 10-year maturity, which further improved its maturity profile and reduces its financing expenses.

Liquidity uses for the next 12 months may include:

-- Short-term debt of about EUR1 billion as of June 30, 2012. About EUR476 million will come due in 2013.

-- Dividend payments (including to minority shareholders) of about EUR0.3 billion.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view of Akzo's comfortable financial headroom under the ratings. We forecast, for instance, an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of about 35% for 2012, which is in line with the 35% on average through the cycle range we consider to be commensurate with the current ratings. In addition, we anticipate future profitability benefits from the performance improvement program announced in October 2011.

Downside ratings pressure could arise if Akzo's adjusted FFO-to-debt metrics were to fall below 30% without near-term prospects of recovery or if it were to generate substantial negative free operating cash flow (FOCF), for example due to a combination of difficult macroeconomic environment, sizable capital spending, and the ongoing raw material-related margin pressure. In addition, we do not factor unanticipated material acquisitions into the ratings.

We do not exclude ratings upside over the medium term, provided we were confident that Akzo would generate healthy sustainable positive FOCF, notably if the challenging economic climate were to persist. In addition, ratings upside would depend on sufficiently supportive financial policies, and management's commitment to improved credit metrics.

