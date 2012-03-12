(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 12 - Fitch Ratings has published an exposure draft of its criteria for analysing counterparty risk in structured finance transactions with a number of proposed amendments. Fitch invites feedback on the exposure draft proposals during a one-month consultation period that will expire on 13 April 2012. The agency will continue to apply its current criteria until the finalisation of revised criteria, which Fitch expects to publish in May 2012 following the expiry of the consultation period.

The proposed amendments are intended to build on the existing framework in order to allow more flexibility to keep pace with a rapidly changing counterparty environment. Fitch does not expect any direct rating impact for existing ratings in the event of the proposals being adopted in revised criteria. The agency will not expect documentation changes to be made to existing transactions to reflect revised criteria once finalised. Transaction counterparties may elect to incorporate any proposals that are subsequently adopted in revised criteria.

The main proposals upon which feedback is sought are:

-- Extended rating eligibility thresholds

Fitch is proposing to establish additional rating eligibility thresholds for direct support and derivative counterparties in transactions where the highest rated note is rated lower than 'AAAsf'. Fitch proposes to maintain the existing 'A'/'F1' eligibility threshold for 'AAAsf' note ratings. In addition, Fitch is proposing to amend its current criteria treatment of counterparties with a Rating Watch Negative (RWN) status, such that a counterparty rating will not automatically be considered as one notch lower. Fitch believes that these amendments will provide more options to transaction parties with respect to counterparties at different rating levels while still providing sufficient protection to support those note rating levels.

-- Changes to collateral posting calculations

Fitch is proposing amended collateral posting formulas, applicable where a derivative counterparty elects to post collateral, in order to more closely reflect the combination of counterparty and note ratings. For example, weightings between 70% and 125% are proposed for the volatility cushion and liquidity adjustment components of the collateral posting amount, based upon the note and counterparty rating.

In addition, Fitch is proposing a revised set of volatility cushions for cross-currency swaps. The proposals follow a review of the volatility cushion methodology and result in levels that are generally lower. For example, for notes rated 'AA-sf' or above , a volatility cushion of 14.5% (independent of the term of the swap) is proposed for cross-currency swaps with a floating/floating interest rate component, in comparison to a range of 19.0% to 29.0% (dependent upon the term of the swap) under the current criteria.

Fitch believes that, while generally lower, the proposed collateral amounts will result in sufficient protection for the note ratings, while offering greater flexibility to potential eligible counterparties. This is on the basis that the proposed stresses cover all but the most extreme historical observations and the fact that the nature of the risk is secondary (given that in the first instance the counterparty is obligated to fund the replacement cost).

-- More collateral types examined

Fitch is proposing to extend the range of eligible collateral (posted by derivative counterparties) beyond cash and highly rated sovereign bonds. Subject to feedback received, Fitch anticipates specifying eligibility criteria and advance rates for structured finance, covered bonds and/or corporate bond collateral. Fitch believes that a shortage of eligible collateral could put extra pressure on counterparties and that the inclusion of such instruments could provide more flexibility, subject to appropriate eligibility criteria and advance rates that reflect the credit and market value risk. Fitch anticipates that such advance rates would be lower than those applied to sovereign bonds and would not expect them to exceed a range of 60% to 70%.

During the exposure draft period, Fitch will continue to apply its current criteria in the analysis of counterparty risk in structured finance transactions. Fitch's criteria represent expectations for the agency's rating analysis and are not requirements. Where transaction parties choose not to follow Fitch's counterparty criteria, the materiality of the counterparty exposure and other structural mitigants, if any, will be considered by Fitch in determining the appropriate rating.

SF transactions are subject to rating action if mitigating remedies are not implemented by a counterparty in accordance with criteria upon breaching certain rating thresholds. If adopted, the criteria proposals could implement revisions to the rating thresholds that determine eligibility for certain rating levels and the remedies to be taken. For example, this could include a rating being affirmed when it would otherwise be downgraded under current criteria.

To avoid any potential rating volatility, since 14 February 2012, any SF rating that is subject to a rating review as a result of a counterparty not implementing remedial actions upon losing eligibility will be placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) rather than being immediately downgraded. Fitch expects any ratings placed on RWN in this way to be resolved following publication of any final criteria amendments and, if affected counterparties choose to implement documentation changes in accordance with the revised criteria, following any subsequent grace period during which such changes are made. Final rating levels will reflect Fitch's assessment of any documentation changes and the agency's view of their credibility. The agency estimates that any such RWN actions will be resolved within six months. Certain affected transactions may not be placed on RWN, if the counterparty exposure is no longer seen as material to Fitch's rating opinion.

Fitch has also re-published its current counterparty criteria alongside the exposure draft. The current counterparty criteria remains unchanged with the exception of a specification that the criteria is currently under review and subject to consultation.

Feedback on the exposure draft should be sent to the e-mail address 'sffeedback@fitchratings.com'.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Exposure Draft: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance

here