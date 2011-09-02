(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 02- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Taiwan-based Nan Shan Life Insurance Company, Ltd.'s (Nan Shan) National Insurer Financial Strength 'A+(twn)' rating due to insufficient information provided. The rating had been on Rating Watch Negative since 13 September 2010.

The rating withdrawal follows the completion of the sale of American International Group Inc.'s ('BBB'/Outlook Stable) 97.57% stake in Nan Shan to a local consortium, Ruen Chen Investment Holding Co. on 19 August 2011.

Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of the issuer.