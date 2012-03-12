(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 12 - Fitch Ratings says that capital goods companies' ratings will not be materially affected by the recent cut of China's growth target to 7.5% from 8.0% for 2012. The agency notes that actual growth has consistently exceeded target growth since the late 1990s and expects China to expand by 8.2% this year, revised from 8.5% in December 2011.

"The revised target still represents healthy growth potential for capital goods companies," says Ha-Anh Bui, capital goods analyst in Fitch's Industrials team. "However, uncertainty remains about potential indirect ripple effects on global investment and consumer sentiment as well as possible contagion on the broader APAC region, which is inextricably tied to the Chinese economy."

Indirect effects of a slowdown in China include potential disruption in the fragile recovery in investment spend and a decline in business optimism. However, Fitch expects the full impact of these after-effects to materialise in corporate financial results with a lag of a quarter or more, smoothing out short-term sentiment overreactions. As capital goods end-markets are varied, the agency expects varying degrees in how swiftly and determined deteriorated investment sentiment translates into lower capex budgets and ultimately lower order intake for capital goods companies.

Within the rated universe, manufacturers that will be most acutely affected by a slow-down in China, albeit not enough to lead to rating actions in the foreseeable future, are global players with sizeable exposures of 7%-14% to the country (20%-30% to the APAC region), such as ABB Ltd ('BBB+'/Stable), GEA Group AG ('BBB-'/Stable), Royal Philips Electronics ('A'/Stable) and Siemens AG ('A+'/Stable). However, Philips' product diversification may mitigate the impact on the diversified manufacturer. The group generates 9% of its revenues in China alone, but the country's ambition to boost domestic consumer demand and focus on healthcare and fitness could benefit Philips' consumer lifestyle and healthcare segment, which comprise two-thirds of the company's product portfolio.

In the long term, EMEA capital goods companies are unlikely to materially revise their growth strategy for Asia. As Fitch forecasts low growth for developed markets including 0.8%, on average over the next two years, for the eurozone and 2.2% in the US, companies are likely to continue investing in higher growth China. ABB was one of the first companies to reiterate its continued commitment to invest in China after doubling its investment and increasing business to the country by one-fifth last year. The agency expects more companies to follow suit, despite increasing labour cost and looming emerging markets risks.