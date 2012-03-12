(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it is undertaking a comprehensive review of the assumptions and methodologies it uses to assign ratings to multilateral lending institutions (MLIs). We intend for these revisions to enhance the transparency of our methodology; improve the comparability of multilateral lending institutions ratings with ratings in other sectors, such as commercial banks; and address credit stability more explicitly (see "Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions," June 3, 2009, and "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," May 3, 2010).

Our review will include our assessment of callable capital as well as the MLI's expected preferred creditor treatment. It will also aim to align the MLI methodology more closely with that for commercial banks, in view of the upcoming publication of Standard & Poor's updated methodology for rating banks. The effect that these potential changes could have on the ratings on a particular institution will depend on the final criteria that we adopt, our analysis of the sector's credit characteristics, and the financial strength of the particular institution.

We expect to publish by the end of May a request for comment outlining all of our proposed criteria changes. Subsequently, we will publish our final criteria, which will take into account market feedback when appropriate.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Supranationals Special Edition 2011, Sept. 23, 2011

-- Request For Comment: Banks: Rating Methodology, Jan. 6, 2011

-- For Development Banks, Callable Capital Is No Substitute For Paid-In Capital, Dec. 31, 2009

-- Criteria For Multilateral Lending Institutions, Oct. 19, 2007