(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 12 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign Itau Unibanco
Holdings S.A.'s (IUH) upcoming 2022 subordinated notes a rating of 'BBB(exp)'.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
The notes will be issued by IUH's Grand Cayman branch. Principal will mature in
March 2022, and interest payments will be made semi-annually. The notes, part of
a USD10 billion global medium-term note program will carry a fixed interest
rate. Its interest rate and amount should be set at time of issuance. The net
proceeds will be used by IUH for general corporate purposes.
The notes will rank at least equally with similar subordinated debt and carry a
cumulative coupon deferral mechanism that can be exercised if necessary. A
deferral will only occur if IUH is noncompliant with its regulatory capital
requirement.
As per Fitch's rating criteria, the expected rating of this Tier II subordinated
debt should be two notches below IUH's Viability Rating (VR)of 'a-', reflecting
one notch down due to Loss Severity features and its subordinated status and a
one notch deduction due to moderate risk of non-performance. IUH's VR reflects
Fitch's assessment of its high credit quality and strong prospects for ongoing
viability.
The ratings also reflect IUH's broad and diversified franchise, which is ranked
among the leaders of various segments of the Brazilian financial system. The
ratings also consider the quality of IUH's management team, which has
demonstrated agility in promptly reacting to economic fluctuations; its track
record for solid performance and its robust risk controls, and its ample
liquidity and greater diversification compared with local peers due to its
overseas presence.
Controlled by the Egydio de Souza Aranha and Moreira Salles families, IUH is the
largest private financial conglomerate in Brazil and Latin America. Its main
subsidiary is one of Brazil's leading retail banks.