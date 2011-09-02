(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 02 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based food
processor JVL Agro Industries Limited's (JVL) 'Fitch
BBB-(ind)' National Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook to the
"Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch
BBB-(ind)nm'/Stable Outlook on Fitch's website. A list of
additional rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The ratings have been migrated to the "Non-Monitored"
category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no
longer provide ratings or analytical coverage on JVL. The
ratings will remain in the "Non-Monitored" category for a period
of six months and will be withdrawn at the end of that period.
However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information
during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-instated
and any rating action will be communicated through a Rating
Action Commentary.
JVL's rating: -INR119.7m long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch
BBB-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'
-INR600m fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch
BBB-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A3(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch
A3(ind)'
-INR1,260m non fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch
A3(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A3(ind)'