DUBLIN, Sept 2 Ireland's fiscal goals can be achieved with broadly the same scale of measures agreed under an EU/IMF deal, but it would be beneficial if the government had the flexibility to speed up its austerity measures, the central bank governor said on Friday.

"I think the government should be considering the full range of policies so that they have the flexibility to say maybe it might be beneficial for the economy to move faster (on fiscal consolidation), not to do more, but to move faster," Patrick Honohan told a parliamentary committee.

"That is certainly something worth considering." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)