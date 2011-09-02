(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 02 - Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India's Phillips Carbon Black Limited's (PCBL) 'Fitch A(ind)' National Long-Term rating with Negative Outlook to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch A(ind)nm'/Negative Outlook on Fitch's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the "Non-Monitored" category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage on PCBL. The ratings will remain in the "Non-Monitored" category for a period of six months and will be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings may be reinstated and any rating action will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

PCBL's rating:

-INR3,659.8m long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch A(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A(ind)'

-INR1,700m cash credit limits: migrated to 'Fitch A(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A(ind)'

-INR6,280m non fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch A1(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A1(ind)'