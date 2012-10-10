Oct 10 -

Overview

-- We continue to believe that the financial risk profile of LCH.Clearnet Group PLC (LCH.Clearnet) could deteriorate if the group is acquired by lower-rated London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG).

-- We are therefore maintaining our 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on LCH.Clearnet on CreditWatch negative.

-- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of us lowering our ratings on LCH.Clearnet on completion of the acquisition, which remains on target to happen before the end of 2012, although we may affirm them.

Rating Action

On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on LCH.Clearnet Group PLC (LCH.Clearnet) on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were originally placed on March 13, 2012.