UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 10 -
Overview
-- We believe French environmental services group Veolia Environnement S.A.'s (Veolia) massive cost-cutting plans will be hampered by economic conditions that are weaker than we anticipated.
-- We are revising our outlook on Veolia to negative from stable and affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' ratings.
-- The negative outlook reflects our opinion that Veolia's credit metrics could fall short of our expectations if the group failed to implement its cost-cutting, growth, and disposal plans, or to adapt to the potentially more-adverse conditions.
Rating Action
On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to negative from stable on French environmental services group Veolia Environnement S.A. (Veolia). At the same time we affirmed our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that poor economic conditions and the execution risk inherent in Veolia's major strategic plan could hinder a turnaround in the group's cash flow generation and prevent the strengthening of its credit metrics to levels we deem commensurate with the ratings within the next 12-24 months. We view a ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt above 20% as commensurate with our assessment of Veolia's diluted business risk profile owing to the structural erosion of its profitability and strategic adjustment toward emerging and industrial clients.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts