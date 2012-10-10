Rationale

The existing CreditWatch placement of the long-term rating reflected our view that LSEG's financial risk profile would deteriorate if the group completed the acquisition of a majority stake in U.K.-based provider of multiproduct clearing services LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd. (LCH.Clearnet; A+/Watch Neg/A-1). This is because, if the acquisition went ahead, it would increase LSEG's debt and weaken its tangible equity, although we acknowledge that an improvement in the group's business risk profile could mitigate this. As a result, we expected to lower its 'a' group credit profile (GCP) by at most one notch to 'a-', or else leave it unchanged. As a nonoperational holding company that relies primarily on dividends from regulated subsidiaries to service its debt, we rate LSEG one notch lower than the GCP.

We now see potential additional downside risk arising from the LCH.Clearnet transaction. This could arise if, as we outline below, LSEG--as a new majority shareholder in LCH.Clearnet--was to further increase its debt load in early 2013 in order to contribute capital to LCH.Clearnet. While this aspect remains highly uncertain, it could lead us to lower LSEG's GCP by up to two notches to 'bbb+', or else to reflect the higher double leverage at LSEG PLC level by widening the differential between its issuer credit rating and the GCP to two notches. This implies a potential two-notch downgrade of the long-term rating to 'BBB'.

While the 'BBB' long-term rating maps to either an 'A-2' or 'A-3' short-term rating, we have affirmed the current 'A-2' short-term rating on LSEG because we consider that there is less than a 50% probability that it could be lowered.

Important factors that will influence our assessment of the long-term rating through the remaining CreditWatch period include:

-- The pro forma 'day 1' impact of the transaction on LSEG's financial metrics;

-- The extent to which majority ownership of LCH.Clearnet would diversify LSEG's business profile, in our view;

-- The extent to which we consider LCH.Clearnet "insulated" from LSEG and therefore whether LCH.Clearnet's resources could be unavailable to LSEG;

-- The size and financing approach that LSEG might take to fund any subsequent capital contribution to LCH.Clearnet;

-- Whether it remains appropriate to apply only a single notch differential between our rating on LSEG and the GCP, given higher pro forma double leverage at the LSEG level; and

-- Taking the above into account, LSEG's capacity to restore leverage and debt service metrics that we would view as consistent with maintaining its rating in the 'A' category.

On March 9, 2012, LSEG announced that it had agreed to acquire a stake of up to 60% in LCH.Clearnet. LSEG intends to pay a maximum of EUR463 million in cash for the 60% stake, and plans to finance the rest of the acquisition by drawing on new committed revolving credit facilities (RCFs). The transaction has been approved by LSEG's and LCH.Clearnet's shareholders, but remains subject to receipt of clearances from the financial regulators in the U.K. and France and the U.K. anti-trust regulator.

In our view, the implications of the transaction for our ratings on LSEG have been clouded by the EU regulators' end-September 2012 announcement of proposed bolstering of the regulatory capital requirements for EU-domiciled clearinghouses (CCPs). We understand that the European Commission will determine the changes, as set out in defined "technical standards", by the end of 2012-early 2013, to be implemented by EU CCPs around mid-2013. LSEG has said that its Italian clearinghouse Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia (CC&G) would be able to comply with these standards, as currently proposed. However, LCH.Clearnet has indicated that it could need to raise between EUR300 million-EUR375 million of additional capital. Based on these figures, we calculate that LCH.Clearnet could request a contribution of up to GBP180 million from LSEG, as a prospective 60% shareholder.

In its statement of Sept. 28, 2012, LSEG indicated that the combination with LCH.Clearnet continues to meet its strategic objectives. However, while it would be able to fund such a capital contribution, it would need to revisit the financial case for the investment with LCH.Clearnet. We consider the plans to strengthen regulatory requirements on EU CCPs to be generally supportive of both entities' creditworthiness. However, if enacted as currently proposed, we see potentially negative financial implications for LSEG, as a prospective future shareholder, if it was to heavily debt-finance any subsequent capital injection.

CreditWatch

The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of us lowering the long-term rating on LSEG by up to two notches if the LCH.Clearnet acquisition goes ahead and LSEG heavily debt-finances a subsequent capital injection into LCH.Clearnet.

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch on completion of the acquisition, which still appears likely to happen before the end of 2012. We expect to update the market on our views of the rating implications of the acquisition in advance of the deal completion, but are unlikely to do so until we have greater clarity on the amount of extra capital that LCH.Clearnet will need to raise, how LSEG would finance its contribution, and any material changes to LCH.Clearnet's prospects for earnings generation.

If the acquisition falls through, we would most likely remove the long-term rating on LSEG from CreditWatch and affirm it at 'A-'.

LSEG's Relationship With Cassa di Compensazione e GaranziaWe continue to believe that CC&G's creditworthiness is inextricably linked with that of its Italian bank members who are also its major unsecured treasury counterparts and, in turn, that the creditworthiness of CC&G and LSEG are intertwined. Many of these Italian bank counterparts have negative outlooks, and we maintain our view that a further material weakening in the creditworthiness of these counterparts could affect the ratings on LSEG. However, prospectively we consider that credit risk at CC&G could ease through 2013 if the European Commission endorses the currently proposed technical standards for EU-domiciled CCPs, which require that they make at most 5% of their treasury placements on an unsecured basis.

Ratings List

London Stock Exchange Group PLC

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Watch Neg/A-2

Senior Unsecured A-/Watch Neg