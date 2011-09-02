(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 02- Fitch Ratings has upgraded La Banque Postale's (LBP) Viability Rating to 'bbb' from 'bbb-' and removed it from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). LBP's Individual Rating has also been upgraded. All LBP's other ratings are affirmed. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.