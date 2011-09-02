Sept 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 02- Fitch Ratings says the US Department of Justice's (DoJ) objections to Deutsche Telekom AG's (DTEGn.DE) (DT; 'BBB+'/Positive) sale of T-Mobile USA to AT&T Inc. (AT&T; 'A'/Rating Watch Negative) reduces the likelihood that the deal will proceed as initially planned. The DoJ's move suggests that potential remedies necessary to change its position are likely to be substantial, which may reduce the ultimate benefits for DT from this deal.

When Fitch assigned DT a Positive Outlook on 22 March 2011, a possible upgrade was predicated on the potential improvement in DT's credit profile following the planned disposal. While this is still achievable, as the parties to this transaction are likely to strongly defend their case in court, the prospects of getting the necessary permissions are lower than before the DoJ filed a law suit.

Although the break-up arrangements are substantial, they are unlikely to lead to significant improvements in T-Mobile USA's operating profile and DT's leverage,and are therefore also unlikely to lead to an upgrade. AT&T agreed to pay a USD3bn cash break-up fee but also transfer certain LTE-compatible frequencies and provide a roaming agreement to DT.

Fitch believes AT&T and DT are strongly motivated to stand by their decision to proceed with the transaction. For DT, the sale would obviate a need to address strategic challenges in this market and help reduce leverage, while AT&T's commitment to the deal is evident from the costly break-up arrangements. Both parties are therefore likely to agree on significant remedies if these would help save the deal. AT&T seems to be more exposed to the potential downside that these remedies would entail, but DT may also be negatively impacted if the required remedies are significant.

The law suit was filed on the same date that AT&T promised to bring 5,000 new wireless call centre jobs to the US, on top of its earlier commitment to increase infrastructure investment by more than USD8bn. However, the DoJ said that "AT&T had not demonstrated that the proposed transaction promised any efficiencies that would be sufficient to outweigh the transaction's substantial adverse impact on competition and consumers". This strong wording suggests that significant new remedies may be required to change the regulator's position with likely negative financial implications for AT&T and DT.