Any significant acquisitions--either domestic or international--that we believe could heighten BBVA's risk profile and weaken its asset quality, profitability, or capital, would also likely have negative rating implications.

In our base-case scenario, we anticipate that BBVA's asset quality will remain stable in 2012 in Mexico, South America, and the U.S. At the same time, we believe that BBVA's credit quality will remain constrained in Spain.

An outlook revision to stable would hinge on a similar action on Spain and on pronounced improvement of the country's economic environment.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Counterparty Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1

Certificate Of Deposit A/A-1

Senior Unsecured A

Subordinated BBB+

Certificate Of Deposit A/A-1

Commercial Paper A-1

B.B.V. Finance (DE) Inc.

Commercial Paper* A-1

BBVA Capital Finance, S.A. Unipersonal

Preferred Stock* BBB-

Preference Stock* BBB-

BBVA Capital Funding Ltd.

Subordinated* BBB+

BBVA Commercial Paper Ltd.

Commercial Paper* A-1

BBVA Global Finance Ltd.

Senior Unsecured* A

Subordinated* BBB+

BBVA International Ltd.

Preference Stock* BBB-

BBVA International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal

Preferred Stock* BBB-

BBVA Senior Finance, S.A. Unipersonal

Senior Unsecured* A

BBVA Subordinated Capital, S.A. Unipersonal

Subordinated* BBB+

BBVA U.S. Senior, S.A. Unipersonal

Senior Unsecured* A

Bex America Finance Inc.

Commercial Paper* A-1

*Guaranteed by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.