-- We consider that there has been an overall incremental increase in Witan Investment Trust's historically conservative investment risk appetite.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term counterparty credit rating on Witan to 'AA' from 'AA+' and affirming the 'A-1+' short-term rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Witan maintains a conservative risk profile despite recent changes to its investment strategy.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on U.K.-incorporated Witan Investment Trust PLC (Witan) to 'AA' from 'AA+'. At the same time, we affirmed the short-term rating at 'A-1+'. The outlook is stable.

The rating action reflects our view that there has been an incremental but enduring increase in Witan's risk tolerance since the middle of 2010. We base this assessment on Witan's use of equity index futures, on a limited basis, for the tactical management of leverage; the increasing allocation to its portfolio of direct holdings in private equity and other specialist asset classes, which we consider to be less liquid; its move away from index-oriented mandates to active managers; and the drawdown of its GBP50 million multi-currency facility for additional leverage flexibility.

We believe these actions have resulted from management's efforts to respond to the competitive environment and to improve investment performance. We continue to view Witan's overall risk profile as conservative; nevertheless, we believe the incremental increase in investment risk and leverage represents a deterioration in Witan's credit profile.

We consider that Witan manages its use of equity index futures conservatively. Witan's use of derivatives is governed by policies approved by the board of directors, which reviews exposure at each board meeting. As a result, the volume of derivatives is restricted to a relatively low amount. Furthermore, board policy limits the effect of equity index futures on leverage (net of cash).

Notwithstanding Witan's increased risk appetite, the ratings continue to reflect its strong and permanent capital base, low leverage relative to peers, and well-diversified investment portfolio with good liquidity. However, these rating strengths are offset by Witan's continued appetite for share buybacks.

Founded in 1909, Witan is one of the largest U.K. investment trusts, with reported total assets of GBP1,287 million on June 30, 2011. Witan seeks returns across global stock markets and employs a multi-manager structure. We view Witan's long-term performance as satisfactory. In our opinion, its relative outperformance is modest as, over the five-year period to July 31, 2011, its net asset value total return was 34.8% compared with a 27.6% rise in the benchmark.

We view the investment portfolio as having good liquidity overall, albeit with a higher proportion of relatively illiquid assets in the direct holdings portfolio. We note that the direct holdings portfolio increased from 6.5% of assets at year-end 2010 to 9% at June 30, 2011. The rest of the portfolio largely comprises listed equities on major stock markets in Western Europe and North America; stocks listed on emerging markets (which we view as relatively less liquid, especially in times of stress) account for only about 12% of investments, up slightly from 10% a year ago. In addition, the portfolio is well diversified, with a little over 600 holdings and no industry concentrations of note.

Witan's leverage has historically been lower than other rated U.K. investment trusts. We expect leverage to remain conservative, even after considering the impact of any derivatives exposure in the leverage calculation. However, we consider that Witan's tactical management of leverage may temporarily lead to incrementally higher leverage during market downturns. Although Witan made investments in equity index futures during the first half of 2011, at June 30, 2011, Witan reported that it held no futures positions. Reported leverage, calculated as market value of investments less shareholders' funds-to-shareholders' funds, was a low 9.3% at June 30, 2011, and gross leverage as measured by gross debt-to-equity (including the drawn balance on the short-term debt facility) was marginally higher at 12.6% at the same date.

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Witan maintains a conservative risk profile despite recent changes to its investment strategy, which in our view reflect a modest increase in risk tolerance. Furthermore, we expect that Witan will manage leverage, as measured by the market value of investments less shareholders' funds-to-shareholders' funds, at typically less than 15% while continuing to maintain a diversified and liquid investment portfolio.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if there is a sustained deterioration in leverage above the 15% level, a material reduction in portfolio liquidity, a shift to a riskier investment strategy, or sustained portfolio underperformance.

We currently consider an upgrade as unlikely given Witan's incremental investment risk appetite, which we view as inconsistent with a higher rating.

