(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 02- Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Federation's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' with Positive Outlooks. The agency has also affirmed Russia's Short-term IDR at 'F3' and Country Ceiling at 'BBB+'.

"The affirmation of Russia's ratings with Positive Outlooks balances its exceptionally strong sovereign balance sheet and potential for lower macro-financial instability and inflation from its enhanced exchange rate flexibility, against its structural weaknesses and the delay to fiscal tightening, which heighten its vulnerability to a severe oil price shock," says Ed Parker, Managing Director in the EMEA Sovereign group at Fitch.

Russian economic growth was 3.7% yoy in Q211 and appears fairly balanced, albeit unspectacular by emerging market standards. Fitch forecasts GDP to grow 4.2% in 2011, boosted by the windfall from higher oil prices, a better harvest and stronger consumption after an extended period of retrenchment. But the agency expects growth to decline to 3.6% in 2012 and 2013 due to an easing in global growth.

The agency believes Russia's shift to a more flexible exchange rate regime has the potential to help reduce its relatively high and volatile inflation rate, lower its vulnerability to oil price shocks and improve financial stability. By allowing two-way flexibility of the rouble this year - on the upside despite concerns about manufacturing competitiveness and on the downside amid heightened risk aversion - the central bank has enhanced the credibility of the new regime. De-leveraging and more judicious risk management has also reduced the private sector's vulnerability to external financing shocks. Private sector short-term external debt (original maturity basis) declined to USD58bn in June 2011, from USD103bn in September 2008.

Russia has a strong external balance sheet. Foreign exchange reserves were USD540bn in mid-August, the third-highest in the world after China and Japan, providing a formidable liquidity buffer against external financing or currency risks. Russia is a substantial net external creditor, equivalent to 23% of GDP at end-2010. It has run current account surpluses every year since 1997, despite volatile commodity prices.

Russia's low level of sovereign debt is another key rating strength. General government debt was only 11.5% of GDP at end-2010, well below the 10-year 'BBB' range median of 36%. Moreover, the government had USD119bn (around 6.5% of projected 2011 GDP) in its sovereign wealth funds on 1 August 2011, providing fiscal financing flexibility and a moderate buffer to shocks.

The agency forecasts the federal budget deficit at just 1.2% of GDP in 2011, down from 4% in 2010, and well below the projected 2011 'BBB' range median of 4.2%. However, it expects the non-oil and gas deficit to be around 11% of GDP this year and the 'breakeven' oil price (at which the budget would balance) has soared to around USD118pb, up from USD49pb in 2008. Moreover, recent budget amendments have raised expenditure and delayed plans to significantly reduce the non-oil and gas deficit beyond 2014, increasing Russia's vulnerability to a collapse in oil prices.

Material structural weaknesses also weigh on Russia's ratings. An unfavourable business climate constrains investment, diversification and growth. World Bank governance and other indicators underline that institutions are weak and corruption is high.

The financial problems and bail out of the Bank of Moscow (the country's fifth-largest bank) in July 2011 highlighted the potential for major negative surprises in the banking system and raised questions over the effectiveness of governance at state-owned banks and supervision by the central bank. Nevertheless, the banking system is relatively small with bank credit to the private sector equivalent to only 44% of GDP, and credit risks are partially mitigated by a solid reported regulatory capital ratio of 17.2% at May 2011.

The looming parliamentary elections on 4 December 2011 and presidential elections in March 2012 have increased political uncertainty somewhat and may have contributed to a pick up in private sector net capital outflows. Fitch does not anticipate a significant change in political direction or economic policies after the elections and believes the risk of major political instability in the near term is low, although the opaque and centralised nature of the system carries event risk.

A reduction in inflation towards the medium-term target of 5% and a longer successful track record of operating a more flexible exchange rate policy could reduce macro-financial volatility and lead to an upgrade. Major structural reforms that improve the business climate, banking sector and governance could also lead to an upgrade, but Fitch believes the prospects for these are relatively low.

A tightening of fiscal policy that significantly reduces Russia's non-oil and gas budget deficit and its vulnerability to oil price shocks could lead to an upgrade, but this is not envisaged in the government's medium-term budget plans. Conversely, a severe and sustained drop in oil prices could lead to negative rating action.