Sept 02-

OVERVIEW -- Operating conditions and macroeconomic prospects in Russia have improved, and the pressure on Russian banks' business and financial profiles has gradually been abating.

-- We are revising our outlooks to positive from stable on Alfa-Bank , International Bank of Saint-Petersburg , and Ural Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

-- We are raising our long-term ratings on Bank Vozrozhdenie , and Development Capital Bank.

-- We are raising our Russia national scale ratings on Bank Vozrozhdenie Development Capital Bank and Ural Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

-- We are raising our assessment of the stand-alone credit profile on Raiffeisenbank ZAO to 'bb' from 'bb-' and affirming the long-term, short-term, and national scale ratings.

