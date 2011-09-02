(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 02-
OVERVIEW -- Operating conditions and macroeconomic prospects
in Russia have improved, and the pressure on Russian banks'
business and financial profiles has gradually been abating.
-- We are revising our outlooks to positive from stable on
Alfa-Bank , International Bank of Saint-Petersburg
, and Ural Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
-- We are raising our long-term ratings on Bank Vozrozhdenie
, and Development Capital Bank.
-- We are raising our Russia national scale ratings on Bank
Vozrozhdenie Development Capital Bank and Ural Bank for
Reconstruction and Development.
-- We are raising our assessment of the stand-alone credit
profile on Raiffeisenbank ZAO to 'bb' from 'bb-' and
affirming the long-term, short-term, and national scale ratings.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
taken positive rating actions on six Russian banks, thanks to
improved operating conditions and macroeconomic prospects.