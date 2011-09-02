(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 02-

-- We have reassessed our view of the factors underlying the likelihood of extraordinary government support for Swedish mortgage lender SBAB Bank AB , lowering the bank's assumed importance to the government to "limited" from "strong" and raising the "link" between the two to "very strong" from "strong".

-- We continue to believe that the Swedish government's willingness to support SBAB Bank in times of stress remains "moderately high".

-- We are affirming our 'A+' long-term counterparty credit rating on SBAB Bank.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will maintain its position in the Swedish mortgage market.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'A+' long-term counterparty credit rating on Swedish mortgage lender SBAB Bank AB. The outlook is stable

The rating action reflects our expectation that the Swedish government is likely to privatize its stake in SBAB eventually. However, following a Swedish parliament decision in March 2011 not to divest the government's stake in the bank, we think it unlikely that a decision will be brought back to parliament before the next general election in 2014.

To be better reflect the current status we adjusted the factors underlying the likelihood of extraordinary government support in times of stress.

Under our methodology for rating government-related entities we now perceive a "moderately high" likelihood of government support based on SBAB's:

-- "Limited importance" as a public policy tool for the government, as the bank is evolving into a provider of financial services amongst other providers and its role as a price leader in the Swedish mortgage market has largely vanished.

-- "Very strong" link with the government. We consider the government to be a responsible shareholder with a strong track record of providing support and a strong influence on the bank's strategic and business plans.

The ratings on SBAB continue to reflect the bank's ownership by the Swedish government as well as the collateralized nature of its business, and the bank's very strong asset quality and adequate capitalization. They are constrained by SBAB's low profitability, lack of revenue diversity, and predominantly wholesale-funded balance sheet.

Currently, the ratings factor in the Swedish government's 100% ownership and incorporate a two-notch uplift above the bank's stand-alone credit profile to reflect the "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support. The bank's strategic focus will be to preserve its value as an asset in the government's portfolio and meet the government's return targets. Moreover SBAB's product offering is unlikely to expand further even though the bank is becoming a retail bank with no particular government-related role in the market, which, in our opinion, weakens its link with the government. SBAB's retail banking activities include the offering of deposit products and other standard retail banking services.

The stable outlook reflects our view that SBAB is likely to maintain its position in the Swedish mortgage market.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Bank Rating Analysis Methodology Profile, March 18, 2004

-- Rising Household Debt Could Become A Headache For The Nordic Countries, May 30, 2011