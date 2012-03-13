UPDATE 1-Egypt's Amer paints positive image of currency float
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 13 - Fitch Ratings has released a podcast discussing its expectations for big pharmaceuticals M&A.
The discussion features Pablo Mazzini, Senior Director, and Britta Holt, Director, in Fitch's Corporate Finance Group, and details the companies that Fitch believes are likely to participate in M&A, beyond bolt-on acquisitions, over the next few years.
Fitch also discusses the reasons for the acquisition appetite and the kind of acquisitions expected to be favoured by big pharma as well as the potential ratings impact.
The podcast was recorded on Wednesday, 7 March and is now available without registratihere#/0
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 Five U.S. financial services groups on Friday appealed a federal court decision handed down earlier this month that upheld an Obama-era rule designed to avoid conflicts of interests when brokers give retirement advice.
* General Electric - due to anticipated tax benefits and gains, co does not expect total after-tax charges through completion of ge capital exit plan to exceed initial $23 billion estimate