March 13 - Fitch Ratings has released a podcast discussing its expectations for big pharmaceuticals M&A.

The discussion features Pablo Mazzini, Senior Director, and Britta Holt, Director, in Fitch's Corporate Finance Group, and details the companies that Fitch believes are likely to participate in M&A, beyond bolt-on acquisitions, over the next few years.

Fitch also discusses the reasons for the acquisition appetite and the kind of acquisitions expected to be favoured by big pharma as well as the potential ratings impact.

The podcast was recorded on Wednesday, 7 March and is now available without registration.