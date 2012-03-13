(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We have assigned preliminary 'BB+ (sf)' 'BB- (sf)' ratings to the series 2012-1 class A and B notes, respectively, to be issued under Blue Danube Ltd.'s principal-at-risk variable-rate note program.

-- This will be the first series of notes to be issued under this program, sponsored by Allianz Argos 14 GmbH Ltd.

-- The notes will be exposed to U.S., Caribbean, and Mexico hurricane risks, and U.S. and Canada earthquake risks.

-- The collateral will be invested in International Bank for Reconstruction and Development notes.

The notes will be exposed to U.S., Caribbean, and Mexico hurricane risk (the hurricane risks), and U.S. and Canada earthquake risk (the earthquake risks) between April 3, 2012 and April 2, 2015. Blue Danube is a Bermudian exempted company. All of its issued and outstanding share capital is held in trust for charitable purposes by Horseshoe Group.

The notes will be exposed to U.S., Caribbean, and Mexico hurricane risk (the hurricane risks), and U.S. and Canada earthquake risk (the earthquake risks) between April 3, 2012 and April 2, 2015. Blue Danube is a Bermudian exempted company. All of its issued and outstanding share capital is held in trust for charitable purposes by Horseshoe Group.

Allianz Argos 14 GmbH will be the counterparty to the risk transfer contracts. Its obligations under each risk transfer contract will benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by Alliance SE. Allianz SE transacts reinsurance business worldwide and is one of the largest global reinsurers in terms of premiums written and capital.

AIR Worldwide Corp. (AIR) will be the calculation agent. Proceeds from the sale of the notes will be invested in International Bank for Reconstruction and Development notes.

