UPDATE 1-Egypt's Amer paints positive image of currency float
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings and outlook on Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties PJSC (B/Stable/B) are unaffected following its announcement that it is in talks regarding a possible merger with Abu Dhabi-based Sorouh Real Estate PJSC (not rated). This is because we understand that discussions are in the very early stages and there is no certainty that the link-up will take place. We will, however, continue to monitor the discussions.
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 Five U.S. financial services groups on Friday appealed a federal court decision handed down earlier this month that upheld an Obama-era rule designed to avoid conflicts of interests when brokers give retirement advice.
* General Electric - due to anticipated tax benefits and gains, co does not expect total after-tax charges through completion of ge capital exit plan to exceed initial $23 billion estimate