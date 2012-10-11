Recent improvements Hyundai Steel has made to the balance of its portfolio of steel products have, in our view, reduced its reliance on long steel products, which are mostly used in construction. We expect the addition of flat steel products (mostly for the auto and shipbuilding industries) through its operation of three blast furnaces to continue to improve its product lineup. The company's two new blast furnaces reached normal levels of production consecutively in 2010 and 2011, and the company is set to begin normal operations of a third blast furnace in early 2014. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects flat steel products to comprise more than 60% of overall production by 2014, up from around 50% at present and less than 40% in 2010.

In our view, the company's leading position in the domestic long steel market and its captive target market for flat steel products secure it solid profitability. In the first half of 2012, the company had 66% of the market for H-beam products and 32% of the market for re-bar. In addition, we believe HMG's acquisition this year of Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. (not rated), Korea's largest construction company, will enhance the market for the company's long steel products. Also, we believe demand for the company's flat steel products is relatively stable and growing owing to the improved global market positions of its captive users, HMC and Kia Motors Corp. (Kia; BBB+/Stable/--). We expect HMG to consume close to half of the company's flat steel by 2014.

The ratings on Hyundai Steel incorporate the likelihood of operational and financial support from the HMG conglomerate. In our view, the company's new blast furnace investment strengthens steel-auto integration in the group, thus increasing the company's strategic importance to the group. We believe HMG is likely to consume 33% of Hyundai Steel's total crude steel production by 2014, up from 23% in 2011 and 16% in 2010. And we think the group is likely to depend on the company for 56% of its automotive steel needs by 2014, up from 33% in 2011 and 19% in 2010. In addition, HMC and Kia hold majority stakes in the company, giving them dominance over major decisions. The three companies also share a brand name and chairman.

At the same time, we believe the highly cyclical and competitive characteristics of the steel industry constrain the company's credit quality. Auto manufacturing, shipbuilding, and construction are key downstream industries for steelmakers, and global and domestic economic cycles significantly affect demand among all three. Furthermore, in our view, regional competition has intensified, as shown by continued overcapacity among Chinese steelmakers.

In our base case forecast, which assumes significant regional steel oversupply will continue until 2013, we expect the ratio of the company's funds from operations (FFO) to debt to be around 14% this year and next year, below our previous downgrade trigger of 15%. We assume that in 2012 the company's sales will decline 4% year on year and it will have an EBITDA margin of 12.8%. In 2013, we expect sales to rise 3% year on year and the EBITDA margin to be 12.6%. This compares with a 39% year-on-year rise in sales in 2011 and a 13.0% EBITDA margin as a result of the full operation of two new blast furnaces. Given lower volatility in long steel prices, because of the company's strong position in the domestic market, and a steep decline in raw material prices, we expect a fall in Hyundai Steel's profitability in 2012 to be modest. Still, we expect Hyundai Steel's profitability to continue its decline in 2013 because of a continuing oversupply of steel in the region.

In our view, Hyundai Steel's competitiveness remains relatively weak in size, technological capabilities, and access to raw materials. Currently, the company has the capacity to produce 19 million tons of crude steel a year, half that of POSCO and a fifth as much as the world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal (BB+/Negative/B). Also, we believe Hyundai Steel still lacks technological capabilities; thus, it has not fully penetrated markets for higher-end steel products requiring more sophisticated production and quality but which generate higher profitability. In addition, the company lacks access to key raw materials such as iron ore and coking coal and depends almost wholly on imports.

Liquidity

Hyundai Steel has adequate liquidity under our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed 1.2x its uses this year.

We assume Hyundai Steel's sources of liquidity this year will be:

-- KRW1.4 trillion in cash and short-term investments as of Dec. 31, 2011;

-- KRW1.7 trillion in cash flow from operations; and

-- KRW2.5 trillion in lines of credit as of Dec. 31, 2011.

We assume its uses of liquidity this year will be:

-- KRW2.0 trillion in capital expenditures, including for a third blast furnace scheduled to begin production in 2014;

-- KRW1.4 trillion in debt excluding trading-related short-term financing facilities due to mature within a year of Dec. 31, 2011; and

-- Modest dividend distributions.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that investment in the new blast furnace is likely to weaken the company's financial risk profile in 2012 and 2013 but that operation of the new blast furnace will likely produce a recovery in 2014. Also, the stable outlook reflects a strong likelihood that given the steelmaker's increasing importance to the group, HMG would support Hyundai Steel were the company to suffer financial distress.

We may lower the ratings on Hyundai Steel if the ratio of its FFO to debt falls below 12% on a sustained basis, likely as a result of weak operating cash flow due to challenging market conditions or heavier-than-expected capital investment. Also, we may lower the ratings if the company's relationship with the group weakens significantly. On the other hand, we could raise the ratings if the financial risk profile we assign to the company improves, such as if it exceeds 25% of FFO to debt on a sustained basis. Also, we could raise the ratings if the company's relationship with the group strengthens significantly.