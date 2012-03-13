BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 13 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Lafarge North America Inc. ----------------------------- 13-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/B Country: United States
State/Province: Virginia
Primary SIC: Cement, hydraulic
Mult. CUSIP6: 505862
Mult. CUSIP6: 50586F
Mult. CUSIP6: 50586J
Mult. CUSIP6: 50586K
Mult. CUSIP6: 50586N
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Mar-2011 BB+/B BB+/B
21-Jan-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
10-Nov-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$153 mil med term nts due 1996-2005 med-term
nts BB+ 17-Mar-2011
US$650 mil sr nts due 07/15/2013 BB+ 17-Mar-2011
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------