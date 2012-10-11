A2A's business risk profile is supported by our view of the group's good competitive position as Italy's second-largest power generator, its increasing vertical integration following the full consolidation of Edipower as of June 2012, and its cost effective gas procurement strategy. In addition, we expect its lower-risk regulated activities (electricity, gas, and water distribution), and natural monopolies (district heating) to contribute more than 30% of EBITDA in 2012. This excludes the contribution of waste activities operated under concessions. These strengths are offset by our expectation of declining profitability because of structural electricity generation overcapacity in Italy leading to weak electricity generation margins. We also take into account execution and operational risks linked to A2A's ongoing expansion into developing Eastern European energy markets. Furthermore, we consider that A2A's high leverage and a sizable, albeit flexible, capital expenditure (capex) program weigh on its financial risk profile.

The 'BBB' rating is based on A2A's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bbb', as well as on our opinion that there is a "low" likelihood that A2A's municipal government shareholders would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to A2A in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "low" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of:

-- The "limited importance" of A2A's role for the main municipal shareholders, namely the City of Milan (BBB+/Negative/--) and the City of Brescia (not rated). Although A2A is a provider of public utility services, making it strategically important for the municipal shareholders, its activities could, in our opinion, be undertaken by a private sector entity or another GRE if A2A ceased to exist; and

-- The "limited" link between A2A and its municipal shareholders, given both cities' joint control (27.5% each) and the potential decision-making difficulties we see as a result of A2A's shareholder structure and governance model.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our opinion, A2A's high exposure to an increasingly difficult economic environment in Italy, with plummeting generation spreads in the second quarter of 2012 and the below-average profitability of its investment in EPCG--an integrated utility in Montenegro--have weakened its business risk profile. In our opinion however, the full integration of Edipower, in May 2012, contributes positively to the group's vertical integration and brings a relatively low capex intensity.

In the current macroeconomic environment however, it could be more challenging for A2A to progress toward the target of Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 20% that we consider commensurate with the 'bbb' SACP on A2A. We acknowledge A2A's successful disposal of its French district heating subsidiary Coriance in September 2012, which we understand will bring a EUR176 million debt reduction. However, we expect to see additional measures in terms of asset disposals and scaling down of capital expenditure and dividends within the expected business plan to create additional margin for deleveraging in what we anticipate will remain a low-growth environment.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Currently our base-case scenario projects A2A's FFO-to-debt ratios in the area of about 15%-16% in 2012, recovering to about 17%-18% in 2013. We expect that Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt levels at year-end 2012 will be in line with the previous year and will start decreasing thereafter, gradually in 2013 and more aggressively in 2014-2015. This is due to our expectation of A2A remaining free cash flow positive after capex and dividends over the 2012-2016 rating horizon. Barring any unexpected management actions to reduce financial leverage, however, these metrics continue to be weak for the rating category, particularly as we could revise downward our view of the company's business risk profile.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess A2A's liquidity as "adequate" as our criteria define the term. In our view, the company covers its planned cash outlays--mainly capex, debt service, and dividends--with available cash, committed credit lines on June 30, 2012, and our expectation of FFO, by more than 2.0x in the following 12 months. This exceeds our guideline for the "adequate" assessment, but we also take into account refinancing risks over the next 24 months linked to some EUR1 billion of maturing long-term bonds and some EUR500 million of loans. In our view, A2A is proactively working at the refinancing as evidenced by its recently announced EMTN program. Successful refinancing is, however, dependent on market conditions.

Our assessment is underpinned by:

-- Access to unrestricted short-term cash and short-term marketable securities of EUR269 million. These are mainly held at the subsidiaries' level, of which we understand EUR92 million is at Edipower and EUR62 million at EPCG as of June 30, 2012;

-- A total of EUR1,053 million (including EUR38 million at EPCG) in undrawn committed credit facilities maturing beyond 12 months as of June 30, 2012;

-- Our forecast that A2A will generate FFO of about EUR820 million over the next 12 months; and

-- Proceeds from asset sales of its French subsidiary Coriance for EUR76 million.

This compares with our forecast that, in the next 12 months, A2A faces:

-- Approximately EUR330 million in capex;

-- EUR50 million in dividend payments; and

-- EUR523 million in short-term debt maturing over the next 12 months.

We further believe that the group has sound relationships with its banks, although Italian banks' credit quality has weakened in recent years. In our view A2A's liquidity management is conservative.

We understand that the refinancing of the Edipower shareholder loan through a syndicated loan contracted by DELMI contains covenants with adequate headroom. (DELMI is a subsidiary in which A2A holds a 51% stake and which we expect will be merged with Edipower.) We understand that there is a put option allowing integrated utility IREN (not rated) to dispose of its 23% stake in Edipower to A2A, but we don't expect any cash impact on A2A.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our opinion that A2A's profitability and cash flow generation may continue to suffer from the ongoing economic deterioration in Italy and continued weak electricity generation margins. In our view, weakening profitability and cash flow generation would reflect a less robust business risk profile than we currently assess. As a result, we could lower the ratings if we revise downward our assessment of A2A's business risk profile to "satisfactory" from "strong." Furthermore, we could lower the ratings if the company struggles to maintain its credit metrics in line with our forecasts. This could result from weaker market conditions than we anticipate, or any unforeseen government actions, such as fiscal transfers or tariff freezes, which could impair the cash flows of power utilities in Italy.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we see an improved macroeconomic outlook for Italy and a recovery of electricity generation spreads. This may have a positive effect on A2A's profitability, thereby supporting our current assessment of its business risk profile. Ratings stability also depends onA2A's ability to deliver adjusted FFO to debt of 15%-16% in 2012, owing to a focus on deleveraging through the divestment of noncore assets and a reduction in capex. Stability also relies on A2A being on track to strengthen adjusted FFO to debt to at least 18% by 2013, assuming that our assessment of its business risk profile remains unchanged.

