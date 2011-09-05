(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 05- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Corporation's (TCBFC) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The agency has also affirmed TCBFC's Viability Rating at 'bb' and Individual Rating at 'D' and simultaneously withdrawn them. The ratings were withdrawn as they are no longer considered analytically meaningful.

The IDRs are based on strong support from its parent, Taiwan Cooperative Bank (TCB, 'A-'/Stable). The latter's IDRs are driven by the very high possibility of government support, considering its systematic importance and the government's dominant ownership in the bank.

TCBFC's Stable Outlook is in line with that of TCB. Any rating action on TCB could trigger a similar rating action on TCBFC. TCBFC's IDR may also be upgraded to 'BBB' when Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Company (TCFHC) is created, expected in December 2011. This is because Fitch expects TCBFC to benefit from stronger group and government support after becoming a subsidiary of TCFHC.

TCBFC reported an improved annualized return on equity of 7.1% in H111 (unaudited), mainly due to a one-off gain on bad debt recoveries. Fitch expects profitability to remain subdued in 2012, due to compressed interest margins and limited trading gains amid heightened market volatility. TCBFC's market risk remained moderate with reasonably sound quality of fixed-income investments. It has a strong balance sheet which is liquid and low leveraged. The capital adequacy ratio was reportedly 21.77% at end-H111, substantially higher than the peer average of around 15%, and is deemed by Fitch to be adequate against its risk profile.

TCBFC is a successor of Great Chinese Bills Finance Corporation. TCB became TCBFC's largest shareholder in 2007. TCB is the second-largest bank in Taiwan, with a 8.2% market share in deposits, second only to Bank of Taiwan's 12.8% at end-2010.

TCBFC's rating actions:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-Term affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term affirmed at 'F1(twn)'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' and withdrawn

Individual Rating affirmed at 'D' and withdrawn

Support Rating affirmed at '2'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'