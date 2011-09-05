(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 05- Stable and predictable revenues from well-established and well-diversified rental activities remain the major credit strengths of the European real estate sector, according to a report titled "The European Real Estate Rating Outlook Is Stable, Despite Rental Incomes Lagging Higher Market Valuations," published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

We expect stabilizing occupancy rates, investment yields, and property valuations to pave the way for upward rent revisions and longer rent terms, albeit with a lag of about two years from now. While real estate investment trusts (REITs) have stepped up their efforts to conserve cash and improve the average quality of asset portfolios in the economic downturn, we believe that stronger demand from tenants should facilitate upward rent revision and bring additional support to the cash flow from core operations beginning in 2013.

While REITs have important calls on cash other than repaying debt (such as business reinvestment and dividends), operating and financial discipline has allowed most rated European REITs to maintain or improve their debt service coverage in 2010 and 2011. In particular, low interest rates and more selective development activities have helped credit metrics. We believe that gradually increasing interest rates are likely to move in line with a gradual recovery in rental pricing and income, preventing a sudden erosion of loan-to-value and cash interest cover ratios.

Out of the 10 real estate companies that Standard & Poor's rates in Europe, three have seen an outlook change to stable from negative since the beginning of 2011.

The majority of rated European real estate companies have business risk profiles that we view as strong. Most are investment grade, reflecting our view of their ability to maintain credit stability through downturns. We don't expect to take many rating actions on European real estate companies over the next 12 months.