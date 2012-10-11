(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Department of Guadeloupe's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'AA-' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.

The Department of Guadeloupe's ratings reflect a sound budgetary performance and low debt. The ratings also take into account the department's weak socio-economic profile. The Stable Outlook takes into account Fitch's expectation that the operating performance slightly decrease in the medium term, combined with an increase of the debt.

A downgrade could result from deterioration in the department's debt payback ratio (above five years) or the operating margin (below 5%). Conversely, improvement or stabilisation of the current margin for several consecutive years, and sustaining good debt coverage ratios through controlled capital expenditure could lead to an upgrade.

The department has a lower-than-average socio-economic profile. In Q112, the unemployment rate (22.6%) was higher than the national average (10%), which means the department has above average social expenditure compared with other departments.

The department's budgetary structure is rigid as revenue flexibility has been severely hampered by recent reforms, with modifiable tax revenue accounting for a low 12.5% of 2011 operating revenue. The department's key area of responsibility is social welfare, which hinders expenditure flexibility given it socio-economic profile. At end-2011, the department considered 82% of operating expenditure was not flexible.

The department's operating margin improved to 12.6% of operating revenue in 2011 from 11% in 2010, mainly due to the dynamism of operating revenue stimulated by transfers of taxes. Fitch expects performance to weaken in the medium term due to sluggish operating revenue growth and still dynamic social spending, which will drive up operating expenditure. The operating margin is expected to decrease to about 7% by 2015.

Capital expenditure reached EUR109m in 2011, with a self-financing rate of 111%. This was achieved due to a growing current balance. With an average of EUR100m per year of investment planned in the medium term, Fitch estimates that the self-financing rate remains close to about 90%.

Direct debt was EUR100.4m in 2011 with an average maturity of five years and a debt payback ratio of 1.4 years. The amount of cash offset the debt, which generated a negative balance at EUR38m. In the medium term, Guadeloupe aims to keep the debt payback ratio below four years. Fitch estimates that the department has the capacity to respect its commitments.

Guaranteed debt totalled EUR244m in 2011 (stable compared to 2010) and the guaranteed annuity (principal plus interest) represented 2% of operating revenue. Majority-owned companies' non-guaranteed liabilities are moderate.