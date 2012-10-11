The Long-Term IDR of Santander Totta SGPS (Santander Totta) and its bank subsidiary reflect a high probability of support from its Spanish parent bank, Banco Santander, S.A. ('BBB+'/Negative). The ratings of the two banks are sensitive to a further downgrade of the sovereign downgrade and/or of the parent bank.

The Portuguese banking sector has made progress after the major banks' recapitalisation and the strengthening of the supervision and resolution frameworks. This has benefited from the financial stability of the banking sector and continued exceptional liquidity support from the European Central Bank (ECB). The upgrade of CGD's, Millennium bcp's and Banco BPI's Viability Ratings (VR) in July 2012 mainly reflected their improved capital base following state aid through the Bank Solvency Support Facility under the IMF/EU programme.

However, banks' VRs, including those of Santander Totta and its bank subsidiary, remain under pressure and sensitive to improvements in their domestic profitability, capacity to absorb further asset quality deterioration in view of continued economic recession in 2012 and 2013 without putting renewed pressure on capital and further rebalancing its funding profile to reduce reliance on ECB funding. The VRs of CGD, Millennium bcp and Banco BPI will also be sensitive to their capacity to pay back state aid by their own means.

The Special Report, entitled "2012 Mid-Year Review and Outlook: Major Portuguese Banks", is available on www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Mid-Year Review and Outlook: Major Portuguese Banks

here