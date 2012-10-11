EADB's asset quality has substantially improved since the management team was reshuffled in 2009. Impaired loans have been cut to 10.7% of loans at end-2011, from 27.3% at end-2010, and should stand below 7% at end-2012. Although this is still high, it is more in line with the ratios of other development banks in the sub-region. Also, the bank is developing its lending activity to the public sector (it granted a USD10m facility to Tanzania in 2011). However, the quality of treasury assets has declined as the bank is increasingly resorting to deposits in local banks.

The new management team has also restored profitability and the loan portfolio had shrunk to USD76.5m at end-2011, from USD226m at end-2007, as a result of massive write-offs and a more cautious approach to lending. Net lending slightly resumed growth in H112. Management is committed to remaining cautious and priority will be given to asset quality rather than lending volume.

EADB's capitalisation is extremely strong: The equity to assets ratio peaked at 53.8% in 2011 and is one of the highest among all multilateral development banks (MDB). The bank has set a prudent liquidity policy, according to which liquid assets have to cover at least 1.33 times liabilities for the next 12 months. The ratio stood at 1.71x at end-201, despite the bank experiencing difficulties in raising funds in recent years. With the legal case in Tanzania settled, it now expects to obtain new facilities from donors and raise debt on the local bond market.

Due to the low credit quality of member states, shareholders' support remains weak. The average rating of EADB's four member states (Kenya; Long-Term IDR 'B+'; Short-Term IDR 'B', Rwanda; 'B'/'B', Tanzania; not rated and Uganda 'B'/'B') - is 'B'. Weak support has been reflected in substantial delays in the payment of the 2007 capital increase; the payment period has been extended to the next five years (except for Rwanda, which will pay its share over the next ten years). Support from non-regional shareholders, which own 14.0% of capital cannot be relied upon as they have not subscribed callable capital. Discussions are under way for African Development Bank ('AAA') to purchase callable shares, which is now possible under the new charter.

EADB's ratings would benefit from the establishment of a track record in risk management and cost control, and from further evidence of the bank's capacity to increase loans while reducing impaired loans. However, any softening in risk management policies or deterioration in asset quality would have negative implications for the rating. The agency is also concerned by the transfer of treasury assets in local bank deposits.

Created in 1967, EADB is a sub-regional MDB based in Kampala, Uganda, with staff of 78 at end-September 2012. Its interventions mainly take the form of project loans, finance leases and equity participations aimed at leveraging private funds in the sub-region