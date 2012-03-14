BRIEF-Sun Life Financial posts Q4 operating EPS c$1.19
* Sun Life financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
March 14 Japan Finance Organization for Municipalities
* Moody's assigns Aa3 to JFM's Guaranteed domestic bond
* Sun Life financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sun Life Financial Inc - James H. Sutcliffe will be succeeded as chairman by William D. Anderson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Abacus announces $1,000,000 financing and proposed share consolidation