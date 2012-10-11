UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
-- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBB+/Negative/A-2),
-- CaixaBank S.A. (BBB/Negative/A-2) and parent company Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (BB+/Negative/B),
-- Barclays Bank S.A. (BBB+/Negative/A-2),
-- Banco de Sabadell S.A. (BB+/Negative/B),
-- Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (BB+/Negative/B)
-- Bankia S.A. (BB+/Watch Neg/B) and parent bank Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. (B+/Watch Neg/B) ,
-- Kutxabank S.A. (BBB-/Negative/A-3),
-- Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (BBB-/Stable/A-3),
-- Ibercaja Banco S.A. [IBEBA.UL (BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3), and
-- Bankinter S.A. (BB+/Negative/B)
Standard & Poor's expects to publish a more detailed analysis of any impact on the credit ratings on these Spanish banks as soon as permitted to do so under applicable EU law.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts