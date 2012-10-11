-- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBB+/Negative/A-2),

-- CaixaBank S.A. (BBB/Negative/A-2) and parent company Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (BB+/Negative/B),

-- Barclays Bank S.A. (BBB+/Negative/A-2),

-- Banco de Sabadell S.A. (BB+/Negative/B),

-- Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (BB+/Negative/B)

-- Bankia S.A. (BB+/Watch Neg/B) and parent bank Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. (B+/Watch Neg/B) ,

-- Kutxabank S.A. (BBB-/Negative/A-3),

-- Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (BBB-/Stable/A-3),

-- Ibercaja Banco S.A. [IBEBA.UL (BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3), and

-- Bankinter S.A. (BB+/Negative/B)

Standard & Poor's expects to publish a more detailed analysis of any impact on the credit ratings on these Spanish banks as soon as permitted to do so under applicable EU law.