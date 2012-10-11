The government's decision to resume construction of the Ohma nuclear power plant has reduced some of the pressure on J-Power amid its difficult business conditions. In addition, having no exposure to nuclear power generation has resulted in steadier financial ratios for the company than for its peers in the industry, who have been burdened with higher costs for fuel to replace lost nuclear power generation. The government in October permitted a restart of construction on its new Ohma nuclear power plant. We continue to forecast that J-Power's key financial ratios will remain flat over the next one to two years. We maintain our view that funds from operations (FFO) to debt for J-Power will be around 8%-9% in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013) and fiscal 2013, compared with above 10% in past years. We also believe J-Power's cash flow coverage ratio will remain at its current level for around another three years, when we expect the Ohma plant to commence operation.

The negative outlook reflects J-Power's dependence on the creditworthiness of its key counterparties--Japanese electric power companies (EPCOs) with which it has long-term contracts. All EPCOs, excluding Okinawa Electric Power Co. Inc., continue to grapple with difficult business conditions and deteriorating financial ratios. Furthermore, we expect that the electric utility sector will remain under pressure owing to a delay in the restarting of some of the nation's idle nuclear reactors. The negative outlook also reflects our view that uncertain business and operating conditions continue to affect the entire electricity industry in Japan as the nation struggles to map its future energy strategy.

We may lower the ratings on J-Power if financial ratios for the company deteriorate in line with those of the EPCOs or we lower our ratings on the EPCOs more than one notch. We will review the ratings once the government clarifies its specific action plans and timetable to change the existing favorable regulatory framework for operation of nuclear power plants over the next six months--so as to consider any possible effects on the sector and J-Power.

We may revise the outlook to stable if J-Power's financial performance is materially better than we expect. However, upward pressure on the utility's ratings is low at this stage.

