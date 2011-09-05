(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 05- Fitch Ratings says in a new special report that data it has
received suggests that loan modifications programmes are currently not providing
benefits to all parties to RMBS loan transactions.
Loan modifications are becoming prevalent across the major European
residential mortgage markets following the formal introduction of the programmes
into UK RMBS in January 2008. Loan modification programmes are generally offered
to borrowers to help improve their financial position and their ability to
maintain mortgage payments, in the short to medium term.
From the data provided by mortgage servicers and banks across Europe, Fitch
notes that 52% of UK loan modifications are in the form of capitalisation of
interest arrears, increasing the outstanding mortgage balance. Furthermore, 17%
of modifications represent a transfer of the loan type from a repayment loan to
interest only.
Throughout Europe, Ireland has seen the most widespread use of loan
modifications, with over 8% of outstanding loans being modified. More than half
of the loans being modified in Ireland are for performing borrowers who
anticipate future payment problems. Of the total loans being modified, around
80% of those actions are aimed at reducing borrowers' monthly payment amount,
with the rest being a temporary payment holiday or capitalisation of arrears.
Italian banks use loan modification schemes for RMBS transactions, within
the limitations of the transaction documents and government schemes are
available which offer aid to borrowers. In Spain, 3.2% of loans in RMBS
transactions have been modified, however in the Netherlands, loan modification
programmes are virtually non-existent, with traditional resolution methods
remaining preferable.
"Europe is experiencing a low interest rate environment that effectively
provides the biggest 'loan modification' of all to borrowers, but it also
creates challenges for lenders and servicers in developing effective
modification strategies for loans in arrears," says Mark Wilder, Associate
Director in Fitch's Operational Risk Group. "The agency notes that potential
loan modifications are being declined by the borrower, implying that they are
finding sufficient relief from low interest rates."
Fitch believes that in the current environment, utilising a loan
modification programme and not transferring delinquent loans to foreclosure may
benefit some parties, as: (i) the borrower may keep their house; (ii) the lender
may lose less money, as house prices have fallen; and (ii) RMBS transactions,
particularly the junior notes may avoid the hefty costs associated with
enforcement and higher losses due to declining house prices. However, while a
transaction servicer's ultimate role is to maximise recoveries and minimise
losses through loan management, an implemented loan modification programme could
increase stress for a transaction, putting the interests of the senior and
junior noteholders at odds with each other.
"If house prices increase, the appetite for loan modifications reduces and
ultimately the banks' economic best interests may be to implement foreclosure,"
adds Ketan Thaker, Head of UK RMBS at Fitch. "This could be implemented,
providing it is in line with regulatory guidelines and all other workout
strategies have been assessed fairly. However, in the longer term, loan
modification programmes should prove valuable to some if they are successful in
rehabilitating borrowers and preventing defaults rather than merely postponing
the default."
The full report, entitled "European Mortgage Loan Modification Schemes - A
Comparative Study" is available at www.fitchratings.com. It provides commentary
on the limited impact of the government-sponsored schemes across Europe and
detailed assessments of the loan modification tools utilised in the European
market and the impact of loan modifications on RMBS transaction performance.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Mortgage Loan Modification Schemes -
A Comparative Study
here