We do not see material weakening in market confidence in the company that could significantly affect its domestic business profile. This is because Thai Re's longstanding relationships with the primary market underpin its business position. Its premium volume decreased moderately in the first half of 2012 as some insurers did not continue their business with Thai Re.

We do not anticipate any further significant increase in flood-related losses for Thai Re. However, the company continues to work with ceding companies and loss adjustors to better understand losses. Ultimate losses could still vary from our expectations. Thai Re's operating performance for the half year ended June 30, 2012 continued to suffer from flood claims losses, with the combined operating ratio increasing to 338%, compared with 147.5% for 2011 and 93% for 2010. The company's annualized investment yield for the half year ended June 30, 2012, improved to 5.42% from 3.42% for December 2011.

We consider Thai Re to be adequately capitalized in relation to risk, based on our capital analysis. However, its capital base is small in absolute terms, at Thai baht (THB) 3.3 billion (approximately US$73 million) as of June 30, 2012, compared with that of its regional reinsurance peers'.

Thai Re's investment profile is supportive of the rating, in our view. Approximately 87% of the company's investments are in cash and fixed-income securities. Most of the fixed income securities are government and state enterprise securities that mature within one year. We view Thai Re's holding of short-term high credit investments as an important supporting factor. This is because the company will need to gradually liquidate a portion of its investment portfolio as it works through flood claims.

Enterprise risk management

We consider Thai Re's enterprise risk management to be adequate despite the flood losses of 2011. The company's risk exposure is simple and it has in place processes to monitor and control most areas of risks. Thai Re continues to undertake a largely traditional silo-based approach toward risk management. However, we perceive that the role of risk management within its decision-making process has strengthened.

Similar to other Thai companies, we consider Thai Re's catastrophe risk control as unsophisticated, reflecting the occurrence of flood losses for the company. Thai Re now has in place more detailed underwriting guidelines to manage aggregation of catastrophe risk. The company's use of risk models could also be further developed, in our view.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our uncertainty about Thai Re's net losses from the Thai floods. While most of the large losses from the floods have been identified, the ultimate amount to be settled is still unclear and could further increase from current levels. Additionally, market agreement business and business interruption claims, among others, could further develop and negatively affect the company.

We may revise the outlook to stable if risks of flood loss development subside and if premium volumes stabilize.

We may downgrade Thai Re if prospective shareholders capital deteriorates to levels lower than appropriate for a 'BBB' rating based on our capital analysis. We may also review the ratings if the company's total flood net claims increase by more than 10%.

