(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 05- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abengoa, S.A.'s (Abengoa) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BB'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable.

Abengoa's diversification in terms of geography, industry and counterparties remains a key rating driver as well as its leading positions in the renewable energy field. This is further supported by its integrated business model between engineering and construction and its solar, biofuels, transmission, water and recycling businesses. Fitch notes that Abengoa's order backlog was around EUR7.8bn as of June 2011. This ensures average business activity of 24 months, which is above some of its national and international peers.

Abengoa's rating is constrained by its relatively high leverage given the large contribution of engineering and construction and biofuels to corporate (recourse) earnings. The ratings are based on an assumption of sustainable net (recourse) leverage of below 3x. Fitch views positively Abengoa's recent announcement of several asset disposals (Telvent and some of its Brazilian transmission lines) as it will enable the company to reduce its corporate net leverage in order to be commensurate with its current rating level.

Fitch understands that Abengoa may continue divesting some businesses on an opportunistic basis as part of a strategy to optimise value and incorporate partners to its different businesses. Successful implementation of such steps would be credit enhancing for the company.

Government and regulatory support for renewable energy sources, especially in the EU and US, are essential for Abengoa's business. Although Fitch does not expect any significant changes to existing support mechanisms, any variations that affected its businesses could put negative pressure on the ratings.

Despite the Stable Outlook, Fitch notes that there is limited headroom at the current rating level, as also reflected by a tight Fitch-adjusted interest cover ratio forecast of around 2x. Long delays in the delivery of key projects, negative regulatory changes leading to a decrease in the order backlog, and lower dividend flow from non-recourse businesses to the parent company may be negative for the ratings. In addition, increased leverage beyond 3x (on a net recourse basis) due to higher than expected capex requirements or debt funded acquisitions would possibly lead to a downgrade.

On the other hand, delivery of some key projects and an increase in the profitability of the biofuels and recycling business along with a reduction in net leverage would be positively assessed by Fitch.

Abengoa's liquidity at corporate level as of June 2011 should be sufficient to cover corporate debt (EUR1.2bn) for the next 18-24 months with corporate cash and equivalents of EUR3.2bn after receiving EUR930m of its recent assets disposals.