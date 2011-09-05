(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed RMF Euro CDO III and observed improvements in the pool's credit quality and an increase in credit enhancement.

-- Following our analysis, we have raised our ratings on the class I, III, IV, and V notes.

-- At the same time, we have affirmed our rating on the class II notes.

-- RMF Euro CDO III is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on RMF Euro CDO III PLC's class I, III, IV, and V notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class II notes (see list below).

The rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance and the application of the relevant criteria for CDO transactions (see "Related Criteria And Research").

Our analysis indicates that the credit quality of the portfolio has improved, due to a reduction in the percentage of assets in the pool rated 'CCC+' or below and an increase in the weighted-average spread earned on on the portfolio. We have also observed an increase in credit enhancement. These factors, in our view, support the higher ratings on the class I, III, IV, and V notes. We have therefore raised our ratings on these notes.

We have affirmed our rating on the class II notes to reflect our view that credit support available to this tranche remains commensurate with the current rating.

None of the ratings has been constrained by the application of the largest obligor default test--a supplemental stress test that we introduced as part of our criteria update--or by the largest industry default test--another of our supplemental stress tests (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009).

We have also applied our 2010 counterparty criteria and, in our view, the participants in the transaction are appropriately rated to support our ratings on the notes (see "Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010).

RMF Euro CDO III is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.