BRIEF-Sun Life Financial posts Q4 operating EPS c$1.19
* Sun Life financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
March 14 KWG Property Holding Limited (KWG)
* Moody's assigns B1 to KWG's proposed bonds; outlook stable
* Sun Life Financial Inc - James H. Sutcliffe will be succeeded as chairman by William D. Anderson
* Abacus announces $1,000,000 financing and proposed share consolidation