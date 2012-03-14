(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 14 -
Overview
-- ENN, as part of a consortium, made a cash offer to acquire China Gas
in December 2011.
-- Uncertainties remain over the outcome of this offer and the credit
implication on ENN.
-- We are keeping the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, 'cnA-' Greater
China scale credit rating, and the 'BBB-' issue rating on all outstanding
senior notes of ENN on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rating Action
On March 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept the 'BBB-'
long-term corporate credit rating and 'cnA-' Greater China scale credit rating
on ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also
maintained the CreditWatch status for the 'BBB-' issue ratings on the
company's outstanding senior unsecured notes. We initially placed all the
ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications on Dec. 13, 2011.
Rationale
The CreditWatch status reflects the uncertainties associated with the proposed
joint cash offer by ENN and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec Corp.;
foreign currency A+/Stable/--; cnAAA) to acquire China Gas Holdings Ltd. (not
rated) announced on Dec. 13, 2011.
We placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implication because ENN's
financial risk profile could weaken following the company's offer. In our
view, the extent of the negative rating impact on ENN is subject to the size
of financial obligation and the financing arrangement of ENN in this offer.
The financial obligation of ENN could vary significantly, depending on how
many shares of China Gas the consortium can acquire, the offer price, and the
stake of ENN in the consortium, which is 55% (excluding Sinopec Corp.'s
existing stake in China Gas) according to the announcement in December.
We believe uncertainties on the final outcome of the proposed acquisition
remain. The required approvals from the Chinese regulators for this
acquisition are still pending. Some major shareholders of China Gas have been
buying more shares in the market in the past few months, which could add to
the challenges to proceed with the offer under its original terms. It is
uncertain if the consortium would amend any terms in the offer.
We estimate ENN's credit metrics to remain largely consistent with the 'BBB-'
rating due to the organic growth of its business and the minimal impact of
this offer on the financials of 2011. By end-2011, ENN's ratio of funds from
operations (FFO) to debt is likely to have been above 20% and its total
debt-to-total capital ratio above 50% as a result of the issuance of US$750
million in bonds in May 2011. In our view, ENN's liquidity remains "adequate,"
as defined in our criteria.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch when we have more clarity on the outcome of
the offer and ENN's financing arrangement. We will decide on the appropriate
financial adjustments, including the consolidation approach to ENN and China
Gas, if the acquisition proceeds. If we do not have more clarity in 90 days,
we will keep the rating on CreditWatch.
We could lower the rating if we believe: (1) ENN's business profile will
deteriorate materially; or (2) the company's financial performance will
significantly weaken, such that its expected adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio in
2012 will be well below our expectation of 20%. We could also lower the rating
if the company's liquidity weakens to "less than adequate," as defined in our
criteria.
We could affirm the rating with a stable outlook if: (1) the proposed
acquisition does not proceed; or (2) ENN's business profile remains largely
stable after the acquisition, with the company maintaining adequate liquidity
and funding the acquisition predominantly through internal cash resources and
equity issuance proceeds. Such funding will avoid the risk of higher debt on
ENN's balance sheet and help the company maintain the ratio of adjusted FFO to
debt at 20%.
Related Criteria And Research
-- ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative On
Cash Offer To Acquire China Gas, Dec. 13, 2011
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
CreditWatch Update
ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/--
cnA-/Watch Neg
ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.
Senior Unsecured (1 issue) BBB-/Watch Neg
cnA-/Watch Neg