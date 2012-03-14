(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 14 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Polish City of
Kielce's rating Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed its Long-term
foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB-' and Long-term National rating at
'A-(pol)'.
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectations that the city will continue
to successfully rationalise its operating spending, especially in the most rigid
sectors, which should lead to an improvement of budgetary performance with an
operating margin of at least 6%. Such results would allow Kielce to cover its
debt service obligations with ease.
The city's ratings reflect the improvement in Kielce's financial management,
which is expressed by the curtailing of opex growth and ongoing spending
rationalisation. Fitch views that this financial policy should result in a
satisfactory budgetary performance in the medium term, which would support the
city's debt service obligations. The ratings also factor in growing, but still
moderate debt and continuous pressure on opex growth stemming mainly from
decisions of the state government to transfer responsibilities to the local
level without adequate financing.
Failure to contain growth in operating expenditure, or weakness in revenue
collection from a harsher economic environment, leading to lack of operating
performance improvement compared with 2011, could prompt a downgrade.
Conversely, a positive rating action could be triggered if the city improves its
operating performance above 10% in the medium term leading to healthy debt
coverage ratios despite the growing debt.
Located in one of the five poorest Polish regions, the city is entitled to extra
EU grants targeted at local governments in such regions. With a projected
PLN620m of EU grants for investment in 2007-2013, the city's priority is to
successfully implement the EU co-financed projects, as they should support
Kielce's local economy development. Fitch assumes that in 2012 the city's
capital expenditure may remain at 30% of total expenditure, and then gradually
decline in 2013-2014 as the majority of investments should be in their final
stages. However, this capex will require partial debt financing.
Fitch projects the city's debt will grow to 55% of current revenue by 2014 from
46% at end-2011 (nominally PLN386m). However, it would still remain moderate by
international standards. Fitch views that an operating balance of at least 6% of
operating revenue should be sufficient for Kielce's to meet its debt service
obligations, despite their growth to about PLN46m in 2014. Additionally, as
almost all of Kielce's debt carries floating rates the city is exposed to
interest rate risk, therefore maintaing satisfactory budgetary performance is
crucial for the city.
Kielce is the capital of the Swietokrzyskie Region, with 203,800 inhabitants and
is an important administrative, culture and educational centre in the region.