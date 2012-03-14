BRIEF-Sun Life Financial posts Q4 operating EPS c$1.19
* Sun Life financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
March 14 C&M Co. Ltd. (C&M)and C&M Finance Ltd
* Moody's revises C&M's B3 outlook to negative
* Sun Life financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sun Life Financial Inc - James H. Sutcliffe will be succeeded as chairman by William D. Anderson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S