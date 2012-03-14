(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 14 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have carried out a credit and cash flow analysis under our recently published U.K. RMBS criteria.

-- We have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class M2 and B notes as a result of the application of our new U.K. RMBS criteria.

-- We have also kept on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A2a, A2c, and M1 notes. These notes are now on CreditWatch negative for counterparty-related reasons, but are no longer on CreditWatch for U.K. RMBS criteria-related reasons.

-- RMAC 2004-NS3 is backed by nonconforming U.K. residential mortgages originated by GMAC Residential Funding Co.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on RMAC 2004-NS3 PLC's class M2 and B notes. At the same time, we have kept on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A2a, A2c, and M1 notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received (dated December 2011). Our analysis reflects our recently published U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011). In addition, we have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria, given the recent downgrades of the transaction counterparties (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed our ratings on all classes of notes in this transaction on CreditWatch negative due to our recently updated U.K. RMBS criteria (see "Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update"). On Dec. 21, we placed our ratings on the class A2a, A2c, M1, and M2 notes on CreditWatch negative for counterparty-related reasons, due to our recent bank downgrades, in addition to the criteria-related CreditWatch placements (see "Ratings On 305 Tranches In 120 European RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions," published on Dec. 21, 2011).

In our opinion, the collateral pool has exhibited relatively stable performance over the past year. However, as we have seen an increase in 30-60 day arrears to 4.24% from 2.64%, in 60-90 day arrears to 2.97% from 1.71%, and in 90-120 day arrears to 3.15% from 2.59%, we have projected arrears in our analysis. We have seen an increase in unemployment rates since the previous year and, in our opinion, 2012 is going to be a challenging year for U.K. borrowers.

Credit enhancement continues to increase due to the deleveraging of the transaction. In addition, the reserve fund is fully funded and has not amortized. The transaction is currently paying sequentially, as the pro rata triggers have not been reached.

After applying our updated U.K. RMBS criteria, our credit analysis results show a decrease in the weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) for the 'AAA' and 'AA' rating levels. The weighted-average loss severity (WALS) for each rating level increased due to the application of our market value decline assumptions. The combined result is an increase in the required credit coverage for each rating level.

Following the application of our recently updated U.K. RMBS criteria, we have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class M2 and B notes. As our rating on the class M2 notes is now below the issuer credit rating on Barclays Bank PLC (bank account provider), the rating on the class M2 notes is no longer on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons.

We have kept on CreditWatch negative our 'AA- (sf)' ratings on the class A2a, A2c, and M1 notes for counterparty reasons. Although the bank account agreement does not comply with our 2010 counterparty criteria, we have received a plan indicating that the documentation may be amended so as to comply with our counterparty criteria. We will resolve these CreditWatch placements once we have received confirmation of the amendments and analyzed the effect of them. These ratings are no longer on CreditWatch negative for U.K. RMBS criteria-related reasons.

We also consider credit stability in our analysis, to determine whether or not an issuer or security has a high likelihood of experiencing adverse changes in the credit quality of its pool when moderate stresses are applied (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010).

For this transaction, we adjusted our WAFF by projecting an arrears level for two scenarios based on the transaction's historical performance. Based on this, our results show that the maximum projected deterioration under moderate stress conditions that we associate with each rating level for time horizons of one year and three years are in compliance with our credit stability criteria.

RMAC 2004-NS3 is backed by nonconforming U.K. residential mortgages originated by GMAC Residential Funding Co. LCC.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

RMAC 2004-NS3 PLC

EUR168 Million, GBP228.6 Million, And $295 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Negative

A2a AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

A2c AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

M1 AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings lowered And Removed CreditWatch Negative

M2 A (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

B BBB (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

Our ratings on these classes of notes are no longer on CreditWatch negative for U.K. RMBS criteria-related reasons, but remain on CreditWatch for counterparty reasons.